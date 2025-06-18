Dhanalekshmi DL-6 Kerala Lottery Results 2025 released for June 18, 2025; Check now

The wait is finally over for thousands of hopeful lottery buyers as the Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Dhanalekshmi DL-6 Bumper Lottery today, Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

The lucky draw took place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Dhanalekshmi lottery, which is part of Kerala’s popular weekly lottery system, has created excitement across the state. Known for offering big rewards, the Dhanalekshmi draw is held every Wednesday.

Each ticket is priced at ₹50, making it an accessible chance for people from all walks of life to try their luck.

Kerala Lottery winners for June 18, 2025:

This time, the jackpot prize of ₹1 Crore has gone to the ticket with the number DS 222080. The second prize, an impressive ₹50 Lakhs, was won by ticket number DS 749539.

The third prize of ₹20 Lakhs went to ticket number DW 212958.

Those who just missed the jackpot still have a reason to smile. The consolation prize of ₹5,000 was awarded to the following ticket series that match the winning number sequence:

DN 222080, DO 222080, DP 222080, DR 222080, DT 222080, DU 222080, DV 222080, DW 222080, DX 222080, DY 222080, DZ 222080.

Participants who bought tickets from these series with the matching number can claim the consolation prize.

About the Kerala lottery

The Kerala State Lottery is one of the most trusted and long-running lottery systems in India. Managed by the Government of Kerala, these lotteries are not just a source of public excitement but also contribute significantly to the state’s revenue and welfare programs.

The Dhanalekshmi lottery, marked with the “DL” series code, is part of seven different lotteries. They take place every week by the state government.

It has a huge following thanks to its affordable ticket price and life-changing prize amounts.

For the complete list of winning numbers, including all prize tiers and further details on how to claim winnings, participants can visit the official Kerala Lottery website.

Congratulations to all the lucky winners!