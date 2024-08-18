Karunanidhi Centenary coin release: Modi praises late DMK patriarch; AIADMK sees secret deal

Effusive in his praise for late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described him as a ‘towering figure in Indian politics’ and the country’s most illustrious son.

“As we march confidently towards building a developed India by 2047, the vision and thoughts of leaders like Thiru Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji will continue to shape the nation’s journey,” Modi said in a message ahead of the release of the commemorative coin for the five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

The prime minister’s eulogy of the Dravidian icon, who was steadfastly opposed to the saffron ideology, is indeed a significant political development.

The Rs 100 coin was released in Chennai in the evening by senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of the patriarch’s son and Chief Minister MK Stalin. The event was attended by Kanimozhi, MP, who received Singh at the airport, and leaders of the DMK’s allies, among others.

On Karunanidhi’s leadership and political acumen, Modi said, “As a political leader, Thiru Kalaignar Karunanidhi had left an indelible mark on our country’s history as a chief minister who was elected by the people multiple times over the span of decades, underlining his deep understanding of society, policy and politics.”

Further, the prime minister pointed out that Karunanidhi was a towering figure of Indian politics, always passionate about the development of Tamil Nadu as well as national progress.

“A multi-faceted personality with a prolific pen, Thiru Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji’s efforts to promote the Tamil language and culture are still remembered by the people. His literary prowess shone through his works and earned him the affectionate title of ‘Kalaignar,” the message read.

Sharing the prime minister’s message on his X handle, Chief Minister Stalin thanked him for his gesture.

Born in a tiny village, Thirukkuvalai, in the Cauvery delta region in 1924, Karunanidhi took the political plunge as a teen, running a handwritten magazine. He then joined rationalist leader ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy, who was spearheading the Non-Brahmin movement.

Simultaneously he entered the film world and earned a name for himself as a script writer. When the Periyar’s lieutenant, CN Annadurai, parted ways to launch the DMK, he joined the DMK. In 1968, after the demise of Annadurai, he became the chief minister. He passed away in August 2018.

Besides wirting novels and short stories, he penned his autobiography and authored commentaries on the Sangam era ethical treatise “Thirukkural” of Saint-poet Thiruvalluvar and ‘Tholkappiyam’ the celebrated ancient Tamil grammatical work. Karunanidhi regularly wrote letters to the party cadre, addressing them ‘Udanpirappe’ (brother), through the party organ ‘Murasoli’.

The release of commemorative coin on Karunanidhi is seen by the Opposition AIADMK as indicative of a secret deal between the saffron party and the DMK. “We have been telling this for long. This coin release exposes the secret relationship between the BJP and the DMK,” AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaiswamy (EPS) told reporters in Coimbatore.

“Why the DMK has not invited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to release the coin?” he asked.

Taking a dig at Stalin, EPS said “Stalin is never tired of speaking for Tamil. But, in the coin, Karunanidhi’s name itself is in Hindi.”