The Kartarpur Corridor has been inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday connecting Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, India to Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan. This is the first religious link in between the two arch rival neighboring countries in seven decades.

On October 24, India had signed an agreement with Pakistan on the modalities of the operationalisation of the 4.2 km long four lane corridor.

According to the agreement signed between the two parties, Indian pilgrims of all faiths can use the corridor to visit the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara at the other side of the border in Pakistan.

Some of the key points of the agreement are that the travel will be visa free; pilgrims need to carry a valid passport; OCI card holders need to carry their OCI card with the passport of their country.

The Corridor will be open from dawn to dusk and will be operational throughout the year, except on the notified days which will be informed earlier.

There is a choice of registering the visit either as individual or as a group. If the choice of travel through the Corridor is through foot, then India will sent the list of such pilgrims to Pakistan in 10 days advance.

The pilgrims who have registered will be sent confirmation four days before the date of travel. The Pakistan side has assured India on sufficient provision for ‘langar’ and distribution of ‘prasad’.

The registration for the pilgrimage can be done on prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in by selecting a suitable date.

Availability of the chosen slot will appear and the pilgrims can make the further booking by entering the details sought in the application form.

Confirmation of the registration will be sent to the pilgrims through email and SMS, three to four before the scheduled date of travel.

Once the entire process of registration is complete, an electronic travel authorization will be generated. The pilgrims need to carry the authorization with their passport when they arrive at the Passenger Terminal Building.

There were speculations that the fee of $20 will be exempted by the Pakistan government but later it came out that it was exempted on the inauguration day of the Corridor that is November 9 and on Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary on November 12.