Karnataka polls: Supporters of Congress leader Akhanda Shrinivas Murthy pray he gets ticket from Pulikeshinagar constituency

Supporters of Congress leader Akhanda Shrinivas Murthy have sought divine intervention to get the party ticket for him to contest the Karnataka assembly polls from the Pulikeshinagar constituency.

Pulikeshinagar constituency witnessed supplications in mosques and puja rituals in temples to get a ticket for Akhanda Shrinivas Murthy from the Pulikeshinagar constituency.

This comes after Congress witnessed a delay in issuing its third candidate list for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

During the last assembly elections, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy won with a margin of 81 Thousand votes, yet his supporters expressed their dismay over the delay.

According to his supporters, Murthy can garner a record victory if the ticket is given to him and his winnability to the Congress victory is certain.

Congress and Janata Dal-Secular have announced 166 and 93 candidates respectively so far for the Karnataka polls.

Congress on Thursday announced its second list of 42 candidates for the Karnataka polls. No decision has yet been taken on who would contest from Kolar.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10 with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.