Karnataka polls: Priyank Kharge wins; Bommai, Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah ahead of rivals

Karnataka election results saw several senior leaders from both BJP and Congress winning the polls and some prominent faces losing.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is contesting from the Shiggaon constituency, is leading against Congress’ Pathan Yasirahmedkhan. Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar is leading from Kanakapura against BJP’s R Ashoka and is poised to win with a big margin.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge, who was pitted against BJP’s Manikanta Rathod from the Chittapur constituency, won by a margin of 13,640 votes

Congress leader Laxman Savadi, who was earlier in the BJP and quit the party after being denied a ticket, is leading from the Athani constituency against BJP’s Mahesh Kumathalli.

Congress’ Ramalinga Reddy is leading against BJP’s KR Sridhara in the BTM Layout constituency.

Congress’ Tanveer Sait, who the party fielded from Narasimharaja, is leading against BJP’s S Satheesh Swamy.

State minister and BJP leader V Somanna who was fielded from two constituencies both in Varuna and Chamarajanagar, is trailing on both seats.

He is trailing behind Siddaramaiah in the Varuna seat and against C Puttarangashetty of the Congress.

In Channapatna, Janata Dal-Secular leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is leading against BJP’s CP Yogeshwara.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra, who contested from his father’s stronghold Shikaripura, is leading.

BJP’s CT Ravi, who contested from Chikmagalur, is trailing against Congress’ HD Thammaiah.