Karnataka municipal administration panel visits Bhubaneswar on an exposure trip

A team of officers from Directorate of Municipal Administration of Karnataka government representing different Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and line departments visited different projects of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The 43-member team is on an exposure visit to the best practices, success stories and replicable approaches with regards to solid waste management and other development initiatives.

A meeting was held yesterday to interact with the team of urban officers from Karnataka. Mayor Sulochana Das was invited to have direct interaction with the participants and know their response. Commissioner Vijaya Amruta Kulange invited feedback and response from the team.

As per the programme the team on visit to BMC, Bhubaneswar started their

The team on an exposure trip was impressed with the collection of garbage to processing and output. The team inspected the door-to-door waste collection in light commercial vehicle (LCV) and battery operated vehicle (BOV) to different wealth centres.

Under community participation and women development the officials of Karnataka visited different slums transformed into Biju Aadarsa Colony. The delegates from Karnataka learnt the tips of community participation and mainstreaming of slum communities. Smart toilet, smart kiosks, Mo khata kiosks and its management, Public toilet and Garima project activities.

The team members appreciated Swachha Sathi, newly developed MCC and MRF units, weekly collection of Electronics waste and involvement of SHGs as implementation partners of different projects costing less than 10 lakh. They appreciated the government mandate to involve mission Shakti group in waste processing thereby promoting city sanitation with their active participation.

The public interface concept to resolve grievance and initiate participatory development was appreciated by the team. The strategy of involving the public would strengthen community action for city development, they opined.

Among others, Additional Commissioner Suryawanshi Mayur Vikash and Deputy Commissioner (sanitation) Suvendu Kumar Sahoo along with team sanitation of BMC accompanied the team in the exposure trip.