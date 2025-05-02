Karnataka Minister Shivanand Patil resigns, dares BJP’s Yatnal to face him in electoral battle

Accepting a challenge from senior BJP MLA and former minister Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Karnataka’s Minister for Textiles, Sugarcane Development, and Agricultural Marketing, Shivanand Patil, resigned from his Assembly membership on Friday and dared the BJP leader to do the same and face him in an electoral contest.

The Congress minister submitted his resignation to Speaker UT Khader, who has yet to take a final decision. However, Patil urged the Speaker to accept his resignation only if Yatnal also steps down and his resignation is accepted.

In a formal letter to the Speaker, Patil noted that Yatnal had publicly stated he would resign from his own constituency and challenge Patil in his seat, Basavana Bagevadi. Addressing the media, Patil said, “Yatnal had set today (Friday) as the deadline for my resignation, and I have done it.”

He added, “I have requested the Speaker to accept my resignation only if Yatnal also resigns, as per his challenge.”

“I have accepted the challenge and resigned. I now request him—since you asked me to contest against you, you should also resign as MLA from Vijayapura City, just as I have. If you want me to contest from Vijayapura City, I will. Or if you prefer to contest from Basavana Bagevadi, I am ready for that too,” Patil declared, emphasizing that it was a personal decision, not influenced by any external factor.

“I have no regrets about losing the ministerial post. Naturally, when I resign as an MLA, I also cease to be a minister,” he stated.

Speaker Khader said that a decision on the resignation would be taken in accordance with the Constitution and legislative rules.