Karnataka: Man assaulted for talking to woman in bus, 4 booked

A group of people on Tuesday dragged a 22-year-old man out of the bus and assaulted him for allegedly talking to a woman on the bus in Karnataka’s Ujire, the police said.

The incident occurred in Ujire of Dakshina Kannada district, Tuesday evening. “A scuffle erupts between a youth and his acquaintance over a trivial issue,” district police said.

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Zahir (22).

Based on the complaint of Zahir, a case has been registered against Nithesh, Sachin, Dinesh and Avinash, police said.

Further details are awaited.