Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » Karnataka: Man assaulted for talking to woman in bus, 4 booked

Karnataka: Man assaulted for talking to woman in bus, 4 booked

Based on the complaint of Zahir, a case has been registered against Nithesh, Sachin, Dinesh and Avinash, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | April 5, 2023 1:43 pm

Delhi: Leela hotel cheat who impersonated as UAE royalty arrested

representational image [Photo : iStock]

A group of people on Tuesday dragged a 22-year-old man out of the bus and assaulted him for allegedly talking to a woman on the bus in Karnataka’s Ujire, the police said.

The incident occurred in Ujire of Dakshina Kannada district, Tuesday evening. “A scuffle erupts between a youth and his acquaintance over a trivial issue,” district police said.
The victim has been identified as Mohammed Zahir (22).

Based on the complaint of Zahir, a case has been registered against Nithesh, Sachin, Dinesh and Avinash, police said.
Further details are awaited.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

"People still aware of those dark days" of Siddaramaiah's govt: BJP leader BL Santosh
Karnataka: DK Shivakumar booked for throwing Rs 500 notes during Mandya rally
Karnataka: Right-wing activist booked in connection with cattle trader's death