Karnataka Lecturer Under Inquiry for Social Media Post Criticizing Chandrayaan-3 Mission

The Department of Pre-University Education in Karnataka has initiated an inquiry into a social media post made by a Kannada lecturer at a PU college in Malleswaram. The lecturer in question, Hulikunte Murthy, who is also a Dalit activist, allegedly posted a tweet in Kannada that ridiculed the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

In his tweet, Murthy allegedly claimed that “Chandrayaan-3 will be a failure…” and used the phrase ‘Tirupati nama’ to suggest that the moon mission would fail once again. It is worth noting that prior to the launch of Chandrayaan-3, a team of scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had offered prayers at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh.

The deputy director of PU from Bengaluru North was made aware of Murthy’s social media post on Monday and promptly took action. An explanation has been sought from the lecturer regarding the reasons behind his message, and he has been given until Wednesday to submit his response. Once the response is received, appropriate action will be taken based on the findings, say the authority.

Advertisement

In light of the current incident, a concerned individual named Kumar wrote a letter to Bangarappa, expressing his dismay over the lecturer’s post. Kumar went on to question how someone with such views could motivate students and urged for clarification from Hulikunte Murthy. In addition to that, he emphasized the need for the lecturer to exercise caution and avoid repeating such irresponsible behavior in the future.

The controversy surrounding the social media post has drawn attention to the importance of responsible online conduct, particularly for individuals in influential positions like educators. As the investigation progresses, the Department of Pre-University Education aims to address the matter appropriately and ensure that the incident serves as a reminder of the significance of thoughtful and respectful communication, both online and offline.