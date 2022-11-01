Karnataka implements enhanced reservation for SC/STs

The Karnataka government, through a notification, has implemented 17 percent enhanced reservation for the Scheduled Castes and 7 per cent for the Scheduled Tribes in the state on Tuesday.

The notification had been given to the heads of all departments, universities, academic institutions, corporations, boards, commissions, government undertakings, secretary of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and CEO of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA).

However, the bureaucrats have stated that there was no clarity on the notification that coincided with the Kannada Rajyotsava day. They stressed the need to iron out the ambiguities in the notification before the implementation of the enhanced reservation for the SCs and STs in the state.

While the notification states that the directions issued by state government regarding the enhancement of reservation must be implemented from November 1, it does not take into account the fact that after implementing the enhanced reservation, the total reservations in the state will go up to 56 percent surpassing the upper limit for the reservations, said senior bureaucrats of the state.

They said the roasters have to be reworked and under legal provisions also, the implementation of enhancement of reservations was not simple. The Social Welfare Department has issued a notification and has given directions for the implementation of the ordinance by the state government.

As per the ordinance promulgated by the BJP government, the enhanced reservation will also apply to education institutions run by the government, aided schools and colleges and will also apply to the admissions of students.

The order will have to be implemented in companies and public institutions registered under the Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act and all government undertakings.

Meanwhile, the issue of enhancement of reservations for SC’s and ST’s in Karnataka has taken a political turn with the Opposition Congress and ruling BJP having been staking claim over taking the decision for the enhancement of reservations for SCs and STs. Both the parties are vying with each other to reap the political mileage from it ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections of 2023.

