Karnataka honey trap row: SC declines plea for CBI probe, terms it ‘political nonsense’

Terming it a “political nonsense”, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a public interest plea (PIL) seeking an independent probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into alleged honey-trapping of law makers in Karnataka assembly, public servants and judges in the State.

Justice Vikram Nath, heading a bench also comprising Justice Sanjay Karol, and Justice Sandeep Mehta, told the advocate Barun Sinha, appearing for the PIL petitioner, a Jharkhand resident, “You are a resident of Jharkhand. Why are you bothering about what is happening in that state? They are competent enough to take care of this.”

As the advocate said the allegations surrounding the honey-trap case were serious and a judicial inquiry was required, the bench said, “Why should you fall into a honey-trap. If you fall into a honey-trap, they are inviting trouble for yourself.”

“Forget about judges, they will take care of themselves”, Justice Nath said as advocate persisting with the plea said there are allegations that judges are also involved in honey-trap.

A Jharkhand resident Binay Kumar Singh had approached the top court seeking an independent probe by the CBI or a SIT into alleged honey trapping of legislators, public servants and judges in Karnataka.

The PIL petitioner Binay Kumar Singh had sought an independent probe by the CBI/SIT comprising of police officers who are not subject to control or influence of the Karnataka government. The PIL petitioner had also sought the monitoring of the investigation by the top court or by a monitoring committee headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court.

“The monitoring committee should also inquire into the role played by all authorities/persons who directly/ indirectly benefited from the incident. To direct prosecution of the person found guilty upon investigation,” the PIL had said.

Last week, the Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna had alleged that 48 people have fallen victim to “honey traps” in the State and their obscene videos have been circulated. The Congress leader had claimed that the list of those honey-trapped was across party lines, including state and national leaders.

The PIL had said, “There were very serious and troubling allegations made on the floor of the Karnataka State legislature that a person aspiring to be the Chief Minister of the state has been successful in honey trapping several persons, amongst whom are judges. The allegations have been made by a sitting minister who has claimed himself to be a victim, thereby lending credibility to the serious allegations.”

The PIL had further stated, “Not only that, another minister of the government has not only echoed the allegations made by the first minister, rather alleged that the scale and proportion of the scandal is at least ten times than what is currently visible.”

The judges getting compromised by means like honey trapping poses a serious threat to judicial independence and gravely undermines public confidence in the institution, the PIL had said.