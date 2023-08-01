Karnataka has highest total asset of MLAs: Report

Karnataka has the highest total asset of MLAs among states, a report claimed on Tuesday.

According to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch (NEW), the total asset of 223 MLAs analysed from Karnataka is Rs 14,359 crore, which is more than the individual annual budget of 2023-24 of Mizoram and Sikkim.

The report said it is 26 per cent of the combined total assets of all sitting MLAs, which tood at Rs 54,545 crore.

“It is also more than the combined assets of sitting MLAs from Rajasthan, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Assam, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Puducherry, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The total combined assets of sitting MLAs from these 21 States and Union Territories are Rs 13,976 crore,” the report added.

As per the report, Karnataka is followed by Maharashtra with 284 MLAs whose assets stood at Rs 6,679 crore, and 174 MLAs from Andhra Pradesh have total assets worth Rs 4,914 crore.

As per the report, Tripura has the lowest total asset of MLAs. The total asset of 59 MLAs analysed from the state is Rs 90 crore, followed by 40 MLAs from Mizoram with Rs 190 crore, and 60 MLAs from Manipur have total assets worth Rs 225 crore.

The report was released after analysing the self-sworn affidavits of sitting MLAs in State Assemblies and Union Territories across the nation.

The data has been extracted from affidavits filed by the MLAs prior to contesting their last elections.

The report said that a total of 4,001 MLAs out of 4,033 have been analysed across 28 State Assemblies and two Union Territories. This report covers 4,001 sitting MLAs belonging to 84 political parties and Independent MLAs.