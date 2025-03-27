Karnataka govt hikes milk price by Rs 4 per litre

For an average Kannadiga consumer, it is bad news that they will have to pay Rs 4 more per litre from April 1 for milk, but it’s terribly good news for farmers with milch cows and those in the dairy business.

After implementing yet another hike in milk prices—specifically for Nandini, produced by the state government-owned cooperative milk body—the government said that the decision was made in the interest of farmers engaged in the dairy business. The move has been welcomed by the farming community across the state.

Milk federations in the state have welcomed the price hike, calling it a step towards improving farmers’ financial well-being. Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh said on Thursday that the decision aligns with the government’s commitment to supporting the agricultural sector and addressing the growing concerns of those dependent on dairy farming for their livelihood.

The decision follows persistent demands from various organisations, he said, adding that this revision will significantly boost the revenues of milch and dairy farmers