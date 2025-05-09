Karnataka govt, GAIL to jointly garner renewable energy

Collaboration between the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and the Karnataka government strengthened here on Friday with the inking of an MoU between the two entities to establish approximately 1 GW of renewable energy (RE) capacity in the state.

The renewable energy initiative is estimated to have an investment of Rs 5,000 crore and is expected to generate employment, boost infrastructure and firmly place Karnataka as the green energy hub in the country.

The MoU was signed by M B Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, K J George, Minister for Energy, and T D Rajegowda, Chairman of the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd (KREDL). Selvakumar S, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, and Parivesh Chugh Singh, Executive Director (SD & Renewables), GAIL, signed the agreement on behalf of the state government and GAIL, respectively.

“GAIL can initiate the projects by acquiring land from farmers on a lease basis or we will facilitate land allocation through KIADB. Necessary approvals, registration, and concessions will be provided swiftly,” Patil said at the signing ceremony.

The MoU enables GAIL to explore and develop a diversified renewable energy portfolio, including ground-mounted solar, rooftop solar, floating solar, wind energy, and mandated storage solutions. The GAIL is also looking at acquiring land parcels within solar parks in Karnataka to accelerate project implementation under its dedicated capital expenditure plan, the minister said.

The project will strengthen the state’s standing as a green energy hub. The MoU, Minister KJ George hoped, would mark the beginning of a long-term collaboration between GAIL and the Karnataka government.

The joint aim is to build a cleaner, greener energy future that contributes to the state’s economic growth and climate objectives.

The minister also noted that the Pavagada Solar Park is already producing 2,050 MW of energy annually. He hoped the local farmers would provide another 10,000 acres of land for a similar project.