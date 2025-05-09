Karnataka govt comes up with scheme counter water mafia

The Karnataka Government is taking on the water mafia in Bengaluru with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar declaring the commencement of the ‘Sanchari Cauvery’ scheme to counter it with an intent to reach water to the people at a reasonable price.

Inaugurating the scheme at Vidhana Soudha, the deputy chief minister said, “The tanker mafia has about 3000 borewells and it is fleecing the customers by charging exorbitant Rs 3,000 per tanker. We have launched the scheme to provide BWSSB water at a very reasonable price to take on the water tanker mafia. A 4000-liter tanker is priced at Rs 660 and a 6000-liter tanker at Rs 740.”

“Sanchari Cauvery is the first of its kind initiative where Cauvery water will be delivered to the doorstep of citizens in Bengaluru. Yesterday, we laid the foundation stone for a project near Nelamangala at a cost of Rs 1900 crore to process Vrishabhavathi water and supply it to tanks in Bengaluru rural,” he added.

“Besides, we are taking measures to recharge groundwater in Bengaluru. We have also decided to charge only Rs 1000 as a deposit for a new Cauvery water connection for smaller homes. For apartment owners, we have decided to charge 20% initially and provide one year to pay the balance amount,” he said.

“We are thinking of Cauvery 6th stage as many banks are coming forward to lend funds. During JH Patel’s period, there was a proposal to privatise the water supply, but it was decided against. Many companies approached me too, but I declined to privatise water supply,” he said.