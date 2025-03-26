Karnataka governor returns Bengaluru Reorganisation Bill, says similar experiment failed in Delhi

The Bill that was vehemently opposed by the BJP in state assembly relating to bifurcation of Bengaluru in several corporations for an increase in efficiency and ease of governance was on Wednesday returned to the government by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, seeking clarification.

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024 was aimed at restructuring Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) that administers the capital city of Karnataka by dividing it into seven city corporations within the Greater Bengaluru Area, was passed during the recent budget session of the state legislature.

The governor asked the state government to review the Bill and forward it again in view of objections from people in the form of representations to him, and also due to the protests from the Opposition. Several concerns have been raised by the people about the bill, which he said also violates the 74th constitutional amendment. And it also usurps the role of the Metropolitan Planning Committee, weakening citizen participation, and the like, the governor noted when returning the bill to the government.

“Representatives of the said forum (Bengaluru Town Hall and civic activists) have informed that they have already submitted detailed memorandum to the chief minister expressing deep concern over the proposed projects but have not been considered and urged me to consider their request in the context of the number of ill-advised infrastructure projects announced by the Government of Karnataka, of late including the proposed Tunnel Road, Sky-Deck and other Expressway projects,” Thaawar Chand’s note said.

The idea of dividing a city into different corporations failed in Delhi and similar steps in Bengaluru may also lead to difficulties as elected local bodies may find subversion by Greater Bengaluru governance authority meddlesome, the governor felt.

Confirming the return of the Bill, State Minister for Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs HK Patil said Governor Gehlot has sought clarifications on certain aspects of the Bill. The Bill will be resubmitted after giving the clarifications sought by the governor, he said.