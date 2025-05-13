Karnataka Congress leaders seek clarification on Pahalgam, ceasefire, Trump’s claim

Karnataka Congress leaders questioned the Central government on the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and the whereabouts of the terrorists who killed 26 innocent tourists in the Kashmir valley.

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge sought to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the terrorists who killed the innocent tourists were.

Launching a barrage of questions, he asked, “Where are the terrorists who infiltrated 250 kilometres into Indian territory and killed 26 innocent tourists at Pahalgam in Kashmir? Have they gone back to Pakistan, or escaped to China or Bangladesh? Why is there no clarity from Union Home Minister Amit Shah or National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on it?”

The ease with which the terrorists entered the country, killed innocent people, and went back speaks volumes about the poor security framework, he contended.

Speaking to media persons in Kalaburgi, the IT minister wondered why US President Donald Trump was claiming to have successfully mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. If true, details ought to have been brought before the nation, he said, calling for a special session of Parliament on the issue.

He also questioned the silence over the third-party mediation on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. “Kashmir is a bilateral issue involving India and Pakistan. It has never been an international issue discussed on a global platform or mediated by a third party. How could US President Donald Trump claim that his mediation led to the ceasefire between India and Pakistan,” he asked.

Priyank lamented that PM Modi has not shown inclination to convene a special session of Parliament whereas the Opposition completely supported the government’s actions in dealing with terrorism in the national interest. “We (the Opposition) trusted you, why don’t you trust us,” he asked the government.