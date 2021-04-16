Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Yediurappa informed that he had mild fever and was hospitalised based on the advice of doctors.

“Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advise of doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

— B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 16, 2021



Yediyurappa chaired an emergency meeting over the COVID-19 situation in the state at his residence today. The 78-year-old Karnataka Chief Minister had taken his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 12.

It is the second time that Karnataka Chief Minister has tested positive for COVID-19. Last year he had contracted the virus on August 2, 2020.