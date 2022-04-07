Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle on cards amid unrest

Amid unrest following a series of developments leading to communal polarisation in Karnataka, the ruling BJP is mulling Cabinet overhaul to put the party in an advantageous position in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Bommai, after concluding his recent New Delhi trip, on Thursday said that that the matter of cabinet expansion had been discussed with the party leaders in detail. The senior leaders have informed that they will talk about it during the state executive committee meeting on April 16 and 17 at Hospet in newly formed Vijayanagar district.

The high command has taken all the information and assured to take a decision after discussing the matter with local leaders, party workers and organisational secretaries. “I have met party President J.P. Nadda and discussed the matter. But, was not able to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. The cabinet expansion will also have to be discussed with him and National Organisational Secretary Santhosh Ji,” he said.

As per sources in the party, the ministers, including the senior leaders, have come under the pressure and are more worried about saving their portfolios rather than the situation in the state. Rumours have it that the party is likely to give opportunities to more than 10 new faces in the cabinet by dropping many seniors.

National General Secretary C.T. Ravi’s statement that leaders of other parties would be joining BJP in Karnataka has enraged many power blocks in the state within the BJP party.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is putting all efforts for getting a plum post to his son B.Y. Vijayendra. The party is also contemplating over the issue as it will have consequences on Yediyurappa’s involvement in the election campaign in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The decision of BJP high command to postpone the cabinet expansion has surprised state BJP leaders who were hopeful of cabinet rejig after Ugadi festival.

Meanwhile, M.B. Patil, Chairman, Campaign Committee of Congress on Thursday slammed the BJP saying when the state is on fire, CM Bommai is busy with the issue of cabinet expansion.

“This is too much from the BJP party. One after the other controversies are being created. Everything has been done for vote bank politics and polarisation. Everything will boomerang on the ruling BJP,” he stated.