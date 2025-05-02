Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 revaluation & retotaling results released online at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

The wait is over for students who had requested a review of their Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 results. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially released the revaluation and retotaling results for the 2025 exam cycle.

If you were among the students who applied for a recheck, you can now view your updated scores online.

Advertisement

The results have been made available in PDF format on the official KSEAB website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Advertisement

The 2nd PUC Exam 1, which is a crucial step in Karnataka’s pre-university education system, was held from March 1 to March 20, 2025.

The initial results were declared on April 8, 2025, prompting some students to seek revaluation or retotaling of their answer sheets for better clarity and fairness in marking.

Why revaluation and retotaling matter

For many students, even a few extra marks can significantly impact their college admission prospects or eligibility for competitive exams.

Revaluation involves a detailed re-checking of the answer scripts, while retotaling ensures there were no calculation errors in the marks awarded.

Thousands of students across the state applied for these options in hopes of improving their final scores. The board has now concluded the process and made the outcomes public.

Karnataka PUC: How to check your updated scores

If you’ve applied for either revaluation or retotaling, here’s how you can check your results:

1. Visit the official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in

2. Scroll to the “Latest News” section

3. Click on the link titled “II PU 2025 Exam-1 Revaluation & Retotalling Marks Details”

4. Download the PDF file containing the revised marks

5. Search for your registration number or name within the document

Make sure to save a copy of the PDF for your records.

What happens next?

If your scores have changed, the revised marks will now be your official final result. Students whose marks have increased may see a boost in their overall percentage or grade, which can make a difference when applying for higher education courses or scholarships.

On the other hand, if your marks remain unchanged, it confirms that your original result was accurate.