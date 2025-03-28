Kargil War aircraft, helicopter to be installed at Lucknow’s Shaurya Vatika Open-Air Museum

The Uttar Pradesh government is accelerating the construction and development work related to the Navy Shaurya Museum in the state capital.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has initiated preparations to further enhance the Shaurya Vatika Open-Air Museum by bringing in the TU-148 aircraft and SK43B helicopter, both of which played a significant role in the Kargil War.

According to the officials of the Tourism Department here, these decommissioned aircraft will be dismantled at INS Rajali Airbase near Chennai and then transported to Lucknow. Once relocated, the aircraft and helicopter will be reassembled, recalibrated, and equipped with modern air-conditioning systems.

Additionally, the government is expediting the completion of various projects at Shaurya Vatika, including a battle simulation zone, a gallantry award wall, exhibits detailing historic battles, and Navy history displays.

Officials said the Shaurya Vatika Open-Air Museum, a key part of the Navy Shaurya Museum, will serve as a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, preserving the legacy of TU-148 and SK43B while offering visitors an immersive experience into India’s military history.

The Indian Navy operated eight Soviet-made TU-142MKE aircraft from 1988 to 2017, after which they were replaced by Poseidon aircraft. The TU-142MKE is a 53.08-meter-long aircraft with a 50-meter wingspan and a height of 12.12 meters. Weighing 90,000 kg, it could take off with a maximum weight of 185,000 kg.

Similarly, the Westland Sea King MK 42B helicopter played a key role in combat and relief operations, including the Kargil War. This helicopter is 17.02 meters long, 5.3 meters high, and can take off with a maximum load of 9,707 kg. Both aircraft will be dismantled at the INS Rajali Airbase near Chennai and transported to Lucknow. A special team is being formed to ensure the smooth execution of this project.

Visitors to the Shaurya Vatika Open-Air Museum will have the unique opportunity to sit inside the TU-148 aircraft and SK43B helicopter. They will be able to take an interior tour of these aircraft, learning about their design, operations, significance, and role in combat and rescue missions. These exhibits will serve as an inspiration for young visitors, offering them a glimpse into the glorious history of the Indian Armed Forces.

The museum will also host student tours and various activities, providing information about career opportunities in the Indian Army. Additionally, work is underway to complete various projects at the Navy Shaurya Museum, including the Shaurya Memorial Park.

To enhance the visitor experience, the museum will incorporate Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies for battle simulations. Plans are also in place to install a Gallantry Award Wall, detailed exhibits of historic battles, and various naval equipment displays.