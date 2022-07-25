Kargil comes alive to narration of valour and sacrifices

It was a walk down the memory lane showcasing the near impossible feat achieved by the Indian Army when Kargil war veterans and kin of fallen soldiers witnessed a narration of the battle at Lamochen Viewpoint in Ladakh on Monday.

The battles fought in Dras, Kargil and Batalik sectors during the Operation Vijay are a testimony to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Soldiers. The Veer Naaris, Next of Kins, War Heroes and all the invitees witnessed a narration of these battles at Lamochen Viewpoint.

The briefing took the listeners through the annals of history, to the period of June and July 1999 when the fiercest of battles were fought by Indian soldiers.

The event was presided over by Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command and graced by 14 Veer Naris 2 Veer Matas and 10 War Heroes along with a number of veterans and serving officers.

The experiences and real life stories shared by Veer Naris and War Heroes filled audience with pride and reminded them of the bravery, dauntless spirit, everlasting zeal and determination of our soldiers who had fought under extremely challenging circumstances.