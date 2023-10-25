“Kapda phaad…”: MP CM Chouhan takes potshot over fault lines within Congress

Amid the political drama unfolding in the election-bound state of Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday took potshots at the Congress and indicated at the fault lines within the Congress ranks.

Slamming the grand old party, Chouhan said that the Congress has become ‘Ticket Badal Congress’ from ‘Kapda Phaad Congress’.

Chouhan’s remarks were in context to the recent candidate change done by the Congress for different seats in Madhya Pradesh and Kamal Nath’s ‘tear Digvijaya’s clothes’ comment respectively.

Slamming the Congress, Shivraj Singh said “When there was a political tussle related to tickets and people reached Kamal Nath, he said that if you have to tear clothes, then you should tear the clothes of Digvijaya Singh and Jaivardhan Singh, so then it became the Kapda Phaad Congress.”

“After that, Congress has become ‘Ticket Badal Congress’. In many places, candidates given tickets have been replaced. Congress’s condition is weird now. Let’s see what happens in the future”, he added.

The Congress party on Wednesday replaced candidates in four assembly constituencies for the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. The four constituencies include the Sumawali seat in Morena district, the Pipariya (Scheduled Caste) seat in Narmadapuram district, the Badnagar seat in Ujjain district and the Jaora seat in Ratlam district.

According to the revised list, Ajab Singh Kushwaha has been fielded from the Sumawali seat in place of Kuldeep Sikarwar and Virendra Belvanshi will now contest in place of Guru Charan Khare from the Pipariya (SC) seat. Similarly, Murli Morwal is in the fray from Badnagar seat in place of Rajendra Singh Solanki and Virender Singh Solanki has been fielded from Jaora seat in place of Himmat Shrimal.

There has been a tussle in the Congress party over the distribution of tickets.

Earlier, Kamal Nath made a scathing attack on staunch Congress leader Divgijaya’s Singh. When protesters demanding a ticket for Veerendra Raghuvanshi gathered at Kamal Nath’s residence, he said “I still wish for Veerendra Raghuvanshi to get a ticket. I have left it to Digvijay Singh and Jayvardhan Singh, but there seems to be some misunderstanding. Now, you guys go and tear Digvijay Singh and Jayvardhan Singh’s clothes.”

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to vote on November 17, with the vote count taking place on December 3.