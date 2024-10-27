Kanpur Police uncover ‘Drishyam 2’ inspired murder after 4-month investigation

In a chilling case reminiscent of the Bollywood film ‘Drishyam 2,’ police uncovered the murder of a businessman’s wife, Ekta Gupta, allegedly by her gym trainer, four months after her disappearance.

On Saturday night, police recovered Ekta’s body from the Officers Club premises near the District Magistrate’s residence.

The accused gym trainer initially misled police, claiming he had discarded her body in the Ganges, leading authorities on a search by boat.

However, after further interrogation, he admitted to burying her in the secured premises.

The revelation raises questions about security lapses, as the body was buried within the highly guarded area without detection by local authorities or administration.

According to sources, businessman Rahul Gupta, who resides with his family in Gopal Vihar Binny Villa Society, Civil Lines, had reported his wife missing on June 24, when she did not return from her gym visit.

He had also filed a report against gym trainer Vimal Soni, a resident of Sugar Mill Khalwa in Raipurwa, suspecting foul play.

Police arrested Soni after a lengthy search that spanned several states, including Punjab, where he reportedly worked briefly in a hotel while evading authorities.

During interrogation, Soni allegedly confessed to the murder, explaining that he and Ekta had been in a relationship. CCTV footage showed Ekta and Soni leaving the gym together that day and entering a car, where a heated argument ensued.

Soni claimed he attacked Ekta, rendering her unconscious, before ultimately killing her and burying her body in a pre-dug pit nearby.

The investigation team, led by Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Harish Chander, found Ekta’s skeletal remains in an excavation near the Officers Club.

Police continue to investigate all angles of the case, which remains open at the Kotwali police station.