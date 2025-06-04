Kannada language row: Kamal Hassan thanks Tamil Nadu for understanding him; DMK stands by the actor

In his first public appearance after the controversy over his ‘Kannada evolved from Tamil’ statement and a day after the Karnataka High Court took him to task, versatile actor Kamal Hassan on Wednesday thanked Tamil Nadu for understanding what he had said.

With his movie ‘Thug Life’, directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam, slated for release on Thursday except in Karnataka, the acclaimed actor, along with the film’s cast, including T Silambarasan, addressed the media and acknowledged the support he had received from Tamil Nadu. “I understand the meaning of what I had spoken ‘Uyire, Urave, Thamizhe’ (Tamil, my life, my kindred). I should thank the entire state of Tamil Nadu, which stood behind me at this hour,” he said. Refraining from saying anything on the raging controversy, Hassan said he would speak about it at the appropriate time, as it is his duty as a Tamil.

About the movie, he said, “It is an honour to work with Mani. The Mani I knew as a young man has grown up and is now a film guru. It is a great pleasure to work with him. The movie cast is like our soldiers. Big stars are working not for salary alone but for Mani.”

Earlier yesterday, when the Karnataka High Court pulled him up for his statement and advised him to either retract or tender an apology, the actor, who had petitioned seeking protection for the movie’s release, stood his ground claiming that his remarks were made without malice and refused to apologise.

Meanwhile, support is surging for Hassan, and the DMK too has defended his remark on Kannada having evolved from Tamil. Speaking to reporters in Trichy, Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru said, “No one wants Kamal to tender an apology since there is nothing wrong in what he had said. Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada have evolved from Tamil only.” The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), an ally of the DMK, has come out in support of the embattled actor with party general secretary and writer D Ravikumar MP, stating that it is a linguistic fact and, as such, there is no need for Hassan to apologise. “At a time when there is a pressing need to stand up against Sanskrit hegemony, it is necessary for all south Indian languages to be united and strengthen our bond,” he has said.