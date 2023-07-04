Kanhaiya Lal beheading: NIA told to give accused chargesheet in Hindi

In the Udaipur Kanhaiya Lal Sahu beheading case of June 28, 2022, a special court on Tuesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to provide a Hindi version (translated from English) copy of the NIA’s chargesheet to the accused.

On the second petition filed by the lawyer of the accused, the NIA court would decide tomorrow whether to provide a video of the incidents to the accused, an NIA lawyer not to divulge his name, told The Statesman here.

Nine accused, who are lodged in Ajmer’s high-security prison, were present before the court amidst heavy security.

“We filed two applications; the first one was requesting the Hindi translation of the English chargesheet, which was accepted today. In the second application, we sought electronic evidence,” Mihajul Haq told the Media. He added that the court will address the matter regarding the second application on Wednesday.

Advocate Haq, representing six out of the nine accused, excluding the two killers, Gaus Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz, stated that the court ordered the prosecutor to provide the translated version of the chargesheet.

The trial on the chargesheet would be taken up on July 26, the NIA counsel said.

It is pertinent to mention that The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a Chargesheet in the Jaipur NIA court against 11 accused including two Pakistani nationals on December 23. The persons named in the chargesheet included two main accused Gaus Mohammed and Mohd Riyaz against whom the case under various sections of IPC 302 (34) for murder, 452, 153, 295 and sections 16, 18 and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for terror activities.

Kanhaiya, a tailor by profession, was beheaded by two assailants at his shop in the Dhanmandi area of Udaipur in the afternoon of June 28 over a facebook post which the Muslim hotheads found to be blasphemous.