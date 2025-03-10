Kanhaiya Kumar to enter Bihar politics with state-wide padyatra

The Congress is all set to launch its firebrand youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar in Bihar politics ahead of the state assembly elections, risking displeasure of its key regional ally the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The youth leader will make a grand entry with a state-wide padyatra organised by the party’s youth and student wings.

Aptly named, “Stop Migration, Give Jobs”, the padyatra will start on March 16 from Bhitiharwa in West Champaran, a significant site where Mahatma Gandhi launched his historic Champaran Satyagraha in 1917.

Making this announcement in Patna on Monday, Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru said that migration has become an economic, social and political crisis in Bihar. The youth and students of Bihar are now apprehensive of this government about their future.

He said, “Congress party is working as the voice of the people of Bihar. We stand with the youth and students of the state in their struggle for their rights. We will fight for the cause in the Parliament, Vidhan Sabha and on the road. All the youth and students must unite and fight with us.”

Kanhaiya Kumar, NSUI National in-charge, said that the BJP-Nitish government has not taken any concrete steps to stop the migration of the youth of Bihar. Even the government website states that 2.90 crore youth of Bihar have migrated.

He said, “We will meet the youth and discuss their problems. The NSUI will fight for the youth and students and will work for the state’s development. This padyatra is a call for justice and any student or youth who is not getting proper education, job and healthcare must become a part of this yatra.”

The padyatra is seen as the Congress party’s yet another attempt to revive itself in the state. However, the grand old party risks displeasure of its strong regional ally the RJD, which had strongly opposed the entry of Kanhaiya Kumar and Pappu Yadav during the general elections 2024. Consequently, Kanhaiya Kumar contested the parliamentary elections from a seat in Delhi and Pappu Yadav contested as an independent candidate.

However, Bihar Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathorre downplayed the concern and said that every political party has the right to strengthen its base among the masses. Ultimately, it will strengthen the Mahagathbandhan.