The attack on author Salman Rushdie has started widespread condemnation from celebs across the world. Joining them, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also took to her social media to condemn the attack and conveyed her anger over the ghastly incident.



On Friday Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and abdomen at a literary event in New York, US. He is presently on a ventilator. Law enforcement officials have identified the attacker as a 24-year-old Hadi Matar, who is reportedly from New Jersey.



Terming the assailant as “jihadi”, Kangana wrote, “Another day another appalling act by jihadis. The Satanic Verses is one of the greatest books of its time… I am shaken beyond words. Appalling.”



The 75-year-old, Rushdie has received Islamist death threats for years for writing the novel ‘The Satanic Verses. The book was termed illegal shortly after publication in various countries, including India, and begun a fatwa against Rushdie by Iran’s then-Supreme Leader.



The author’s agent revealed that the nerves of his arm have been severely damaged and due to the stabbing his liver is also marred and according to his current medical condition after the attack, he could also lose an eye.



“The news is not good,” Andrew Wylie, his agent, informed through an email. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed, and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”



The interviewer with Salman Rushdie on the stage was also injured during the incident, he suffered a minor head injury, the police informed.

Various prominent literary figures and public officials expressed their grief about the attack on Salman Rushdie.



“Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend. Right now my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is okay,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted.

American novelist, Khaled Hosseini said that he will pray for his recovery. Naming him an essential voice, Hosseini revealed that he is horrified by this attack on Rushdie.”



Salman Rushdie rose into the limelight with his second novel “Midnight’s Children” in 1981. The book won him international praise and Britain’s prestigious Booker Prize for its depiction of post-independence India.

