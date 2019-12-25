Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath along with other Congress leaders had held a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Congress named it as ‘Save the Constitution’ march which covered a distance of about two kilometres from Roshanpura square to Minto Hall.

Earlier the Kamal Nath government had also refused to enforce the controversial CAA in the state.

Attacking the BJP, Kamal Nath said that the central government has been raising issues and bringing up such legislation that would divert the public attention from its failure on the administrative front.

“The peace march that we have taken out is not just for Bhopal or the state, it is for the nation. We want to send this message from the heart of the country on how the central government is trying to disintegrate the country,” he said.

“The question is not about what is written in these laws. The question is about what the government is trying to hide about them. The question is not what they will be used for. The question is about how these laws will be misused,” Kamal Nath said.

“The Union Home Minister has said in Parliament that the NRC will be enforced in the entire country. Any law which is anti-Constitution, anti-national, anti-religion will not be enforced in Madhya Pradesh. The NRC and CAA have hidden political intents of the BJP. We have to protect the Constitution and culture of the country,” he added.

Reacting on the march, the BJP leader and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Congress was misleading the people and supporting divisive forces.