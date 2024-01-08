Kamal Nath takes oath as an MLA

Congress MLAs Kamal Nath and Sohanlal Valmik on Monday took oath as members of the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar administered the oath to both the opposition MLAs.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had taken leave from the assembly during the first session of the new assembly held from 18 December to 21 December 2023, when all the MLAs had taken oath.

Sohanlal Valmik also could not attend the first session due to personal reasons.