Kamal Nath accepts Congress defeat in MP

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath accepted his party’s defeat in the State Assembly polls today evening and said that they respect the people’s verdict and the Congress will continue to carry out its work as a responsible opposition.

Addressing media persons, Mr Nath also congratulated the BJP on winning in MP. He expressed hope that the BJP would live up to the expectations of the people, fulfill its promises made to them and provide good and responsible governance in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress chief said that they would ponder on the reasons for the party’s defeat in MP. He said that they would analyze where they fell short and why they were not able to win the confidence of the voters.

Advertisement