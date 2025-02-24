Kalyani Powertrain partners with AMD to launch ‘Made In India’ servers

Pune-based Baba Kalyani-led Bharat Forge’s fully-owned subsidiary Kalyani Powertrain has entered the Indian computer server market in collaboration with US-based AMD to manufacture high-end ‘Made In India’ computer servers, the company officially stated in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday.

“The development is a boost in advancing India’s computer server infrastructure. The partnership will help foster local manufacturing and reduce dependency on imports. The servers manufactured through this partnership will feature AMD processors,” the company’s exchange filing to the BSE stated.

Advertisement

Through this partnership, Kalyani Powertrain plans to introduce AMD’s advanced EPYC-based server technology to India. Incidentally, AMD is a competitor of computer chip giant Intel Corporation.

Advertisement

“This strategic partnership will help meet the growing demand for high-performance computing across industries like automotive, telecommunications, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. With a focus on improving India’s server and data center capabilities, this initiative is an important move towards positioning India as a major player in the global tech industry,” the company stated in its filing.

According to the company’s filing, AMD will also provide design collateral and technical documentation to support the electronics division of Kalyani Powertrain in building and optimising its solutions, helping ensure they meet global standards.

“The collaboration will empower enterprises, cloud providers, hyperscalers, and government organizations with high-performance, cost-efficient server solutions tailored for AI workloads, cloud computing, and large-scale data processing,” the filing stated.

Kalyani Group Chairman Baba Kalyani and Vice Chairman and JMD Amit Kalyani said, “By manufacturing these servers in India, we will not only advance our technological capabilities but also support the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This collaboration with AMD is a significant step, and we are confident that we are moving in the right direction. Together, we are committed to driving innovation and furthering India’s position as a global technology leader.”

AMD’s Corporate Vice President for Sales in India Vinay Sinha said, “India has immense potential for growth in the server industry. We are excited to collaborate with Kalyani Powertrain to bring high performance AMD computing solutions to the Indian market.”

“The integration of AMD EPYC processors today and AMD Instinct accelerators planned in the future will enable scalable, energy efficient infrastructure for AI, cloud computing, and data centers. This partnership collaboration reflects our commitment to strengthening India’s digital ecosystem and supporting local innovation.