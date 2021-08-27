Kalyan Singh’s ashes immersed in Ganga at UP’s Bulandshahr

The ashes of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh were immersed in the Ganga river at Bansi Ghat in the Narora area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

The rituals were performed by the late leader’s son Rajvir Singh and grandson Sandeep Singh on Friday afternoon. A team of priests chanted mantras while the family participated in the puja.

After performing the rituals on the banks of the holy river, the veteran BJP leader’s family took a boat to the middle of the river where his ashes were immersed.

Kalyan Singh died at the age of 89 following a prolonged illness on August 21 in Lucknow.

His cremation was performed in Bulandshahr on August 23.