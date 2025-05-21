Kailash Manasarovar Yatra to commence next month

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, is set to commence from June and will go on till August, it was officially announced on Wednesday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh conducted the computerised draw for the selection of Yatris who had registered for this Yatra. Yatris were selected in the draw through a fair, computer-generated, random, and gender-balanced selection process.

The selected Yatris are informed of their selection through SMS and email messages. Yatris can also log in at the Yatra website (https://kmy.gov.in) to check the status of their selection, or at the helpline number: 011-23088133, an official release said.

This year, a total of 5,561 applicants had successfully registered online, which included 4,024 male applicants and 1,537 female applicants. A total of 750 selected Yatris, including 2 LOs per batch, will travel in five batches of 50 Yatris each via the Lipulekh route, and 10 batches of 50 Yatris each via the Nathu La route.

Both routes are now fully motorable, and involve very little trekking. The route and batch details are available on the Yatra website.

The minister, in his address, highlighted the steps taken by the government to make the Yatra more accessible and the process more transparent, while ensuring the safety and well-being of the Yatris.

He urged the Yatris to undertake the pilgrimage with a sense of responsibility, humility, and mindfulness, while caring for each other as well as protecting the sanctity of the environment.