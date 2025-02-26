K Sudhakaran likely to be shifted as KPCC chief

Amid reports that leadership change in Congress’s Kerala unit has become almost certain, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) ppresident K Sudhakaran himself on Wednesday gave clear hints of his possible replacement.

Responding to reports that the Congress high command is preparing for a leadership change in the Congress in Kerala, KPCC president Sudhakaran said on Wednesday that it is up to the party high command to take a decision on it and that he would abide by any decision of the high command.

Advertisement

“It’s up to the party high command to take a decision on it. They can remove me or not. What’s the problem if they want to remove me? Whatever decision they take, I will abide by it. I don’t have any complaint. I have got all the positions I can get in the Congress,” Sudhakaran told media persons in Thiruvananthapuram.

Advertisement

Sudhakaran’s response to media queries on speculations of his replacement comes two days ahead of a scheduled meeting of the party’s Kerala leadership with the party high command in New Delhi.

The Congress high command has called senior party leaders and representatives from Kerala for a crucial meeting in New Delhi on Friday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president president Rahul Gandhi will be meeting top leaders from the state to discuss the organisational issues in the state unit and prepare the roadmap for the local body polls and the assembly elections due next year.

There has been a demand from a section in the party for Sudhakaran’s replacement alleging that he has not been able to run the party efficiently due to his health issues.

Congress sources said Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan and Attingal MP Adoor Prakash are the frontrunners for the post of KPCC chief at present.

If Sudhakaran, who belongs to the Thiyya (Ezhava ) community, is replaced with a leader in the same community, Adoor Prakash, who belongs to the Ezhava community will be appointed as the new KPCC chief, sources said.

If the party decides in favour of a Christian heading the Kerala unit, Benny Behanan is most likely to be emerged as the KPCC chief.

Mavelikkara MP Kodikkunnel Suresh, Pathanamthiitta MP Anto Antony, MLAs Roji M John, Mathew Kuzhalnadan and Sunny Joseph are the other contenders for the post.

Benny has emerged as the top contender with his organisational experience as compared to the other Christian leaders in the list.

Benny was close to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy when he was at the helm of affairs of the party in the state.