K Kavitha questions Modi’s silence on Adani US bribery indictment

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday questioned the Modi government’s silence over the accusations against Gautam Adani, saying while the Opposition leaders were arrested without any evidence and put on trial, the industrialist was walking free despite facing serious allegations.

Gautam Adani, one of the richest men in the world, has been charged by US prosecutors with involvement in a plan to pay more than $250 million in bribes to government officials in India for solar energy contracts. Though Kavitha echoed the demand of the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to arrest Gautam Adani the BRS social media handles were busy trolling him as well as chief minister Revanth Reddy over Adani’s investment in Telangana.

Kavitha who spent months in Tihar jail in connection with the Delhi liquor scam accused the Centre of delivering selective justice. In a post on micro-blogging site ‘X’ Kavitha slammed the Modi government saying, “They propagate Akhand Bharat but deliver selective justice! Political opponents are arrested without evidence and put on trial for months while Mr Gautam Adani walks free despite repeated and grave allegations. What’s stopping the Union Government from acting?”

However, BRS party’s social media handles continuously trolled the LoP and chief minister Revanth Reddy over the Rs 12,500 crore investment promised to Telangana by the group and the Rs100 crore donation to the Skill University by Adani Foundation. BRS handles even called Gandhi a “pathological liar” over his accusations against Adani when chief minister Revanth Reddy continued to woo the Adani group to invest in Telangana.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said, “In your plan to loot Telangana how much would be the share of Bade Bhai (Narendra Modi), that of Adani and the High Command?” BRS social media convenor Krishank even addressed a tweet to the chairperson of Skill University, Anand Mahindra.

“You are the chairperson for the University for which Revanth has received a Rs100 crore donation from Adani. Mr Rahul Gandhi demands Adani be arrested for corrupt practices. Do you think it is right to receive a Rs 100 crore donation from a corrupt (man)?

While Telangana was in an uproar over reports of US prosecutors charging Gautam Adani it was quiet in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh although a top official from the state had reportedly been offered a bribe by the Adani group. Neither the ruling party nor the Opposition was keen to rake up the issue.