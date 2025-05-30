Justices Anjaria, Bishnoi and Chandurkar sworn in as SC Judges; Top court now at its full strength

Justice NV Anjaria, Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Justice Atul S Chandurkar were on Friday sworn in as judges of the Supreme Court, taking the top court to its full sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai administered the oath of office at a ceremony held at the Supreme Court. While Justice Bishnoi took the oath in Hindi, Justices Anjaria and Chandurkar took oath in English.

Advertisement

The appointments came a day after the Centre notified the elevation of the three judges following the top court Collegium’s recommendation made on May 26.

Advertisement

At the time of the Collegium’s recommendation for their elevation, Justice Anjaria was serving as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, Justice Bishnoi was Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, and Justice Chandurkar was a judge of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Anjaria, whose parent High Court is Gujarat, was appointed as an additional judge of the Gujarat High Court in November 2011 and became a permanent judge in September 2013. He took over as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court in February 2024.

Justice Bishnoi, originally from the Rajasthan High Court, was appointed as an additional judge in January 2013 and became a permanent judge in 2015. He took oath as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in February this year.

Justice Chandurkar began his legal practice in Mumbai in 1988 and later shifted to Nagpur in 1992. He was appointed an additional judge of the Bombay High Court in June 2013 and served extensively at its Nagpur Bench.

With their induction, the Supreme Court will now function at its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.