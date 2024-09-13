Justice reloaded: CM Sai’s new plan for a safer Chhattisgarh

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasised on Friday that criminals must fear the law, and justice should be delivered swiftly to victims. He underscored the importance of maintaining public trust in the police, ensuring that no citizen faces harassment.

The Chief Minister highlighted the need for the police to adopt a more community-friendly approach, creating an atmosphere at police stations where citizens feel assured of help. He made these remarks while reviewing the law and order situation on the second day of the Collector-SP Conference at the New Circuit House in Raipur.

The Chief Minister urged Collectors and Superintendents of Police to work in close coordination to effectively combat crime across the state. He also noted that the Union Government’s recent amendments to the Penal Code, now called the Code of Justice, necessitate that police officers adapt to the new regulations and ensure their implementation. Sai reaffirmed his government’s commitment to good governance, noting that crime rates have dropped compared to previous years.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of promoting social policing across the state to help curb criminal activities. He called for public awareness campaigns to instil confidence that the police are on the side of the people.

Sai highlighted the need for strict action against cow smuggling and drug trafficking, directing the police to launch a comprehensive campaign against illegal liquor sales, gambling, betting, and cannabis smuggling. He also urged police to take swift action against those spreading unrest or rumours in society and to prioritise investigations into murder cases. He asserted that preventive measures, such as district expulsion orders, should not just exist on paper but be actively enforced.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the illegal sale of liquor, which has often led to accusations of police complicity. He declared that such activities must be stopped immediately, and any negligence by investigation teams would not be tolerated. He also addressed the issue of fraud in the Farmer’s Honour Fund, calling for prompt investigations and swift action.

While acknowledging a decline in crime in the Bilaspur police range, Sai pointed to the need for improvement in police efficiency, particularly in the Durg range, where unresolved murder and robbery cases have been pending for over six months. He praised the efforts in the Rajnandgaon police range, especially the implementation of the Trinetra app and actions taken against chit fund frauds, but noted that more progress was needed.

Sai voiced concern over the rising number of road accidents in the state and urged the police to educate the public on traffic safety, particularly the importance of seat belts and helmets. He called for a comprehensive plan to make policing more transparent and accountable.

During his review of the Raipur police range, the Chief Minister placed emphasis on the capital’s law enforcement quality, given Raipur’s status as the state capital. He expressed concern over increasing complaints of land encroachment by the so-called land mafia and instructed police and revenue departments to take joint action.

Sai called for immediate and stringent action against the sale of narcotic drugs. He urged the police to dismantle the ecosystem of the illegal drug trade and conduct awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to protect youth from drug abuse.

The Chief Minister called for enhanced night patrol in the capital and stronger efforts to control organised crime. He stressed the importance of sustained and well-planned campaigns to curb criminal activities and improve law and order.

The conference was attended by Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police Ashok Juneja, divisional commissioners, inspectors general of police, collectors, superintendents of police, and other senior officials.