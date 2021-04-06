Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was on Tuesday appointed as the next chief justice of India.

According to a notification issued by the government, Justice Ramana would take over as the 48th CJI on April 24 after incumbent S A Bobde demits office a day before.

Justice Ramana would retire on August 26, 2022.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, The President is pleased to appoint Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, Judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief justice of India with effect from April 24,” the Centre said in official notification.

Presently, Justice Ramana is the senior-most Supreme Court judge after the CJI.

(With agency inputs)