Justice Mithal takes oath as Rajasthan Chief Justice

Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra, on Friday, administered the oath of office and the constitution to newly-appointed Chief Justice of Rajasthan Justice Pankaj Mithal at Raj Bhawan here.

Justice Mithal took oath in Hindi language.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Speaker of the Assembly C P Joshi, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, members of the cabinet, public representatives, judges of Rajasthan High Court, officers, advocates and family members of Justice Mithal were present at the swearing-in ceremony which lasted for a couple of minutes.

Justice Mithal has been shifted from J&K and Ladakh High Courts where he was the chief justice. As the post of the Rajasthan chief Justice was lying vacant after the retirement of Sambhaji Shivaji Shinde on August 1 Justice M M Srivastava was acting as chief justice till now.