Justice Manmohan sworn in as chief justice of the Delhi High Court

Justice Manmohan was sworn in as chief justice of the Delhi High Court in a ceremony held at Raj Niwas on Sunday.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena administered the oath of office to the new chief justice.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Atishi and several other dignitaries including the chief secretary, commissioner of police, and other senior officers of the Delhi government and Judiciary among others.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court Collegium had initially recommended Justice Manmohan for the position on July 11, 2024, when he was serving as the acting chief justice. Later, after the Collegium revised some of its recommendations, the Centre officially notified his appointment as the chief justice of the Delhi High Court on September 21, 2024.

Justice Manmohan was appointed additional judge of the Delhi High Court on March 13, 2008. Subsequently, he became a permanent judge on December 17, 2009. He was later appointed acting chief justice of the high court on November 9, 2023, before being elevated to the position of chief justice in 2024.

Born in Delhi on December 17, 1962, Justice Manmohan completed his schooling at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, and pursued a BA (Hons.) in history from the Hindu College, University of Delhi. He then attended the Campus Law Centre of the university, where he earned his LLB in 1987. The same year, he enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi. He practiced primarily in the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of Delhi, focusing on civil, criminal, constitutional, taxation, arbitration, trademark, and service litigation.

He served as a senior panel advocate for the government of India in both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. On January 18, 2003, he was designated as a senior advocate by the Delhi High Court.

In addition to his legal work, Justice Manmohan has taken a keen interest in extra-judicial activities, participating in and addressing various seminars and conferences of national and international significance.