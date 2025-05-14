Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai sworn in as Chief Justice of India

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai officially assumed office as the Chief Justice of India, succeeding CJI Sanjiv Khanna on Wednesday. He is the 52nd Chief Justice of India.

At a ceremony held at 1000 hrs in the Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Justice Gavai at the swearing-in ceremony held here.

Vice-President VP Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda, S Jaishankar, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and former CJI Sanjiv Khanna were among those present on the occasion.