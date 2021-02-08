Even as the number of beneficiaries vaccinated against Covid-19 in India crossed 58 lakh, daily Covid-19 fatalities fell below 80 in the past 24 hours, the lowest in nine months.

There were also no Covid- 19 death in seventeen states and Union territories during the last 24 hours, said a senior officer of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Just 78 fatalities linked to the coronavirus were recorded for the country as a whole for the same period, the lowest recorded after nine months.

The figure took the total death toll increased to 1,54,996.

The ministry said 12 states have vaccinated more than two lakh beneficiaries each and the highest number of vaccinations were reported in Uttar Pradesh with 6,73,543 vaccinations.

In the vaccination drive, India is now only next to the United States and the United Kingdom in terms of coverage, the Ministry said.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 is 58,03,617 till 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.

The cumulative vaccination coverage includes 53,17,760 healthcare workers and 4,85,857 frontline workers, the officer said.

There has been a sustained increase in the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day.

The country, meanwhile, added 12,059 new Covid-19 cases over the previous 24 hours, according to health ministry data updated at 8 a.m on Sunday. India’s tally of Covid-19 infections now stands at 1,08,26,363, while the active caseload is 1,48,766, which is just 1.37% of India’s total positive cases. Further, India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1.05 crore with a recovery rate of 97.19%.

While the situation has improved remarkably in many states, 81.5 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States/UTs. Kerala has reported the maximum number of singleday recoveries with 6,178 newly recovered cases. 1,739 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 503 in Tamil Nadu, the ministry stated.

As regards new cases, 84.83% of the daily new cases are from 6 States and UTs mainly Kerala (5,942 new cases, followed by Maharashtra with 2,768, and Karnataka (531) new cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 20,13,68,378 samples have been tested up for the coronavirus till February 6, with 6,95,789 samples being tested on Saturday.

Delhi sees 119 cases, 2 deaths:

Delhi today recorded 119 new coronavirus infections (Covid- 19) and 2 Covid-linked deaths, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. These 119 fresh coronavirus cases were detected out of 54,247 tests. The positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent.

The national capital’s cumulative Covid tally rose to 6,36,035 and its coronavirus toll climbed to 10,879, the health bulletin said. Delhi’s tally of active Covid cases dropped to 1,112 from 1,174 the previous day, the bulletin stated. The patients who remained hospitalised numbered 528 while 465 were under home isolation.