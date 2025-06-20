June 25 should be observed to protect democracy: Kapil Mishra

Delhi’s Minister of Art, Culture, Language, and Tourism Kapil Mishra, during a meeting at his office on Friday, instructed officials to organise a special exhibition on June 25, at Connaught Place’s Central Park, on the background of the Emergency declared in 1975 and its impact on Indian democracy.

Mishra said, “On June 25, 1975, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi’s government declared a state of emergency in the country, which is regarded as a dark chapter in the history of Indian democracy. During this period, the Constitution was sidelined, citizens’ rights were violated, and press freedom was suppressed,” he added.

He instructed officials to observe the day to reaffirm commitment to protecting the constitution and the democracy. “It is essential for the new generation to be informed about what happened in the country on June 25, 1975—how the Constitution of India was crushed,” he said.

He added that the day should be observed to pay tribute to all those who suffered due to the alleged atrocities committed during the Emergency.

The exhibition will commence at 10 am and will feature documents and photographs related to the Emergency, according to the minister’s office.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with other Delhi ministers, distinguished guests, will also be present at the exhibition.

It was also decided during the meeting chaired by Mishra that the Delhi government will organize cultural and intellectual programs to protest against the Emergency imposed on June 25, 1975.