Judiciary, lawyers patron of India’s law and order: PM Modi at International Lawyers’ Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the role of the legal fraternity in nation building and said that lawyers and judiciary have been the patron of India’s law and order situation.

Addressing the ‘International Lawyers’ Conference 2023′ at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, PM Modi, “The legal fraternity plays a very important role in the building of any country. For years, the judiciary and Bar have been the patron of India’s law and order.”

The prime minister also said that his government is thinking of bringing new laws in two languages – one that legal fraternity is used to and the other which common man can understand.

Advertisement

“We in the Indian government are thinking that law should be produced in two ways. One draft will be in the language you are used to… The second draft will be in a language which the country’s common man can understand. He should consider the law his own,” the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Modi also congratulated the Supreme Court for providing the operative parts of its judgments in several regional languages. “I congratulate the Supreme Court of Bharat for providing operative parts of the judgements in the litigant’s language…,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister also reiterated his government’s ambition of making India a developed country by 2047 and highlighted the importance of independent judiciary in achieving that goal.

“We are working towards becoming a developed (nation) by 2047. For this, an unbiased, strong, and independent judiciary is needed… I am hoping that through this conference, we can all learn from each other,” he added.