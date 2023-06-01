Judicial Commission to probe Manipur violence: HM

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that a judicial commission would be set up under the chairmanship of a retired Chief Justice of the High Court to investigate the recent Manipur violence.

Shah told a news conference that a peace committee would also be constituted under the chairmanship of the Governor of Manipur in which representatives of all sections would be included.

Winding up his four-day long tour of the state, the Home Minister appealed to the people of Manipur not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace. He expressed condolences to families whose members were killed in the violence.

An amount of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the violence under the relief and rehabilitation package of the Government of India and the Government of Manipur. The amount will be given through direct benefit transfer (DBT) in their bank accounts, the Home Minister said.

He said that for better and non-partisan coordination among all agencies which are working to maintain security in Manipur, an Inter-Agency Unified Command will be set up under the chairmanship of Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh.

The Home Minister said that six cases including the five identified cases from all registered cases and one case of general conspiracy will be investigated by a special team of the CBI.

The cause of the violence will be investigated without any bias and discrimination and strict action will be taken to punish the guilty to prevent such incidents, Shah said.

The Home Minister said that to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to Manipur, the Government of India has sent 30,000 MT of rice over and above the prescribed quota. Apart from this, arrangements have also been made for the supply of gas cylinders, petrol and vegetables.

He said that supply of essential commodities to Manipur from the rest of the country would also be ensured by setting up a temporary platform at Khongsang railway station.

Shah said that a temporary helicopter facility is being started from Churachandpur, Moreh and Kangpokpi, which will provide transport facility to airport and remote places with charges of Rs 2000 per person only. He said that the remaining cost of this service would be provided by the Government of India and the Government of Manipur.

He said that out of the eight medical teams formed by the Government of India, three teams have reached Manipur and five teams will reach soon. These teams will provide health facilities in Moreh, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi areas.

The Home Minister said that to ensure that competitive examinations and the education system continue without any interruptions for the students of Manipur, officials of the Central Ministry of Education, along with the officials of the Manipur Education Department, are preparing a concrete plan to arrange online education, examinations and distance education, and this will be ready within two days.

He said that necessary arrangements are being made to facilitate appearing before the Manipur High Court from Churachandpur, Moreh and Kangpokpithrough virtual medium.

Shah said that to ensure smooth functioning of all the arrangements in Manipur, Joint Secretary level officers of the Union Home Ministry and five Director level officers of different ministries will be present in the state.

The Home Minister said that trial work on fencing of the 10 kms border along the Myanmar and Manipur border has been completed by the Government, while the tendering process for 80 kms fencing work is also completed and the survey for fencing on the remaining border area is underway.

He said that biometric and eye impressions of people coming from neighbouring countries are also being taken, so that no one can incite violence in the region.

The Home Minister said that any kind of violation of the Suspension of Operation Agreement will be dealt with strictly and will be treated as a breach of the Agreement. He said that all the terms of the agreement should be strictly followed by the concerned parties.

Shah said that people should surrender their weapons to the police as strict action will be taken against those found possessing weapons during the combing operation by the police.

He said that for the last six years, Manipur has been free from bandh, blockade, curfew and violence. During his four-day visit to the State, he said he met representatives of 11 political parties, besides civil societies.