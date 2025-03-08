JPSC Recruitment Scam: CBI Court Summons 60 Accused

The CBI court has summoned 60 accused in the JPSC recruitment scam, exposing fraudulent mark alterations and favoritism in Jharkhand’s civil services exams.

Influential figures allegedly secured top government posts for undeserving relatives. The case raises serious concerns about recruitment integrity and may reshape Jharkhand’s governance policies.

In a major development, the special CBI court has summoned 60 accused in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination scam. Taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the CBI, the court has ordered them to appear on April 15, 2025.

The first and second JPSC Civil Services Examinations, conducted after Jharkhand became a separate state, were marred by large-scale irregularities. Investigations revealed that several candidates secured top government positions without even writing their answer sheets.

Initially, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) handled the probe, but in 2012, the Jharkhand High Court transferred the case to the CBI. Complaints alleged that the recruitment process was manipulated to favor undeserving candidates, leading to their appointment in key administrative positions such as Deputy Collectors, Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP), and Sales Tax Officers.

The CBI investigated the recruitment of 62 officers from the first JPSC batch and 172 from the second batch. Over 12 years, forensic analysis confirmed that marks were fraudulently altered on answer sheets, and evidence indicated favoritism toward relatives of politicians and bureaucrats.

The results of the first JPSC exam were declared in 2004, and the second in 2008.

As allegations of corruption surfaced, the state government initially assigned the probe to the Vigilance Department. However, multiple Public Interest Litigations (PILs) were later filed in the High Court, demanding a CBI investigation.

In 2012, then-High Court Justice N. Tiwari froze the salaries and postings of 20 officers from the first batch. However, in 2014, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the High Court’s order.

In 2017, the Jharkhand government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, leading to the resumption of the CBI probe, which uncovered widespread irregularities in the examination process. The investigation revealed that marks were fraudulently increased through overwriting on answer sheets, and some candidates were selected using forged documents.

Criminal charges were filed under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(D) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Advanced forensic techniques confirmed that marks had been altered, while examiner testimonies and forensic reports provided crucial evidence of fraudulent mark alterations and the involvement of officials and candidates.

Several of the accused currently hold senior government positions. Some former candidates have been promoted to Additional District Magistrate (ADM), while others have moved from DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) to SP (Superintendent of Police).

The CBI has sought prosecution approval from the Jharkhand government for these officers.

During the investigation, accused candidates were given opportunities to present their defense. Forensic evidence of mark alterations, examiner testimonies, and reports confirmed the involvement of several officials in fraudulent activities.

The probe revealed that the then-chairman, JPSC members, and relatives of political leaders were fraudulently appointed to key government positions.

The responsibility for computer-related work during the exams was assigned to M/s NCCF, where a representative, Dheeraj Kumar, allegedly facilitated the fraudulent selection of his relative, Sanjeev Singh. The investigation also revealed that former JPSC member Gopal Prasad Singh ensured the selection of his sons, Rajneesh Kumar and Kundan Kumar Singh.

JPSC member Shanti Devi helped her brother, Vinod Ram, secure a position, while Radha Govind Nagesh, another former JPSC member, facilitated the appointment of his daughter, Mausami Nagesh.

Former Jharkhand minister Sudesh Mahto’s brother, Mukesh Kumar Mahto, current Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore’s brother, Radha Prem Kishore, and Union Minister Annapurna Devi’s relative, Ramkrishna Kumar, are also among the accused.

The JPSC recruitment scam highlights how influential individuals exploited their power to secure government jobs for undeserving relatives, bypassing merit and due process.

The CBI’s findings raise serious concerns about the integrity of Jharkhand’s civil services recruitment process and the credibility of past JPSC examinations. With the CBI court now summoning 60 accused, this case could not only reshape Jharkhand’s recruitment policies but also set a precedent for stricter oversight of public service examinations in India.