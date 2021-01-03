National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Jagat Prakash Nadda has come down heavily on the Opposition, specifically targeting Congress over their reactions to the approval of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Accusing Congress and other Opposition leaders to create panic in the minds of the people, he said that they should avoid “playing with people’s precious lives and hard-earned livelihoods.”

In a series of tweets, Nadda said, “Time and again we have seen whenever India achieves something commendable – that will further public good – the Congress comes up with wild theories to oppose and ridicule the accomplishments. The more they oppose, the more they are exposed. Latest example is the Covid vaccines.”

“To further their own failed politics and nefarious agendas, Congress and other Opposition leaders are trying to cause panic in the minds of the people. I urge them to do politics on other issues, they should avoid playing with people’s precious lives and hard earned livelihoods.”

“Within a year of the COVID-19 pandemic coming to India, our scientists and innovators have worked hard for a vaccine to cure this pandemic. While the entire nation is happy about this, the Opposition led the Congress is filled with anger, ridicule and disdain.”

“Congress and the Opposition is not proud of anything Indian. They should introspect about how their lies on the COVID-19 vaccine will be used by vested interest groups for their own agendas. People of India have been rejecting such politics and will keep doing so in the future.”

Congress and the Opposition is not proud of anything Indian. They should introspect about how their lies on the COVID-19 vaccine will be used by vested interest groups for their own agendas.

The DCGI had on Sunday announced the approval for two coronavirus vaccines.

“It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and the Serum Institute of India’s Covishield were recommended by a government-appointed panel to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use in the last two days.

India’s first indigenous vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Biotech with backing from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), was recommended to the DCGI on Saturday.