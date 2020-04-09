A Delhi-based freelance journalist, Prashant Jagdish Kanojia, has been booked for posting objectionable remarks on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The case was registered on Tuesday by the Aashiana police on a complaint by BJP leader Shashank Shekhar Singh.

“The FIR was registered on the charges of defamation, printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory, circulating mischievous comments, and obscenity under the Information and Technology Act,” said Beenu Singh Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cantonment.

In the FIR, the complainant has stated that while browsing through tweets on coronavirus, he noticed the comments made by the journalist which were defamatory in nature.

In two separate tweets at different times, Kanojia has posted a photo of PM Modi and made the derogatory statement while in another tweet, he posted derogatory remarks against CM Adityanath.

This is the second time that Kanojia has been booked, as last year he was booked by Lucknow Police for making objectionable posts against CM Adityanath.

He was given bail by the Supreme Court after his supporters held protests in various parts of the country.