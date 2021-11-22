Joint interrogation centre opened in south Kashmir’s Awantipora

Deputy Inspector General of Police South Kashmir Range, Abdul Jabbar, on Monday inaugurated a joint interrogation centre (JIC) in Awantipora for interrogation of terrorists and criminals.

While inaugurating the JIC, he said that investigations should be monitored regularly to get better results and asked the officers to fix priorities in curbing the crimes.

The DIG chaired officers’ meetings and took stock of the security scenario of the district.

He directed them to keep a check on the anti-national elements and stressed upon them to identify the areas and OGWs where anti-national elements get assistance.

He said that synergy between all forces in the district is must foil the evil designs of anti-peace elements.

He said that while dealing with any anti-militancy operations and law and order scenario, people should not face any inconvenience. He directed the officers to work with more dedication to curb the activities of elements inimical to peace.

SSP Awantipora Mohammad Yousuf and other officers briefed the DIG on the security measures taken for ensuring a peaceful atmosphere in the district.